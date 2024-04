Johnson (toe) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Johnson took a seat for Monday's loss to Indiana, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, for rest purposes, but he'll likely return to action Wednesday. On Sunday, the sharpshooter posted just five points (2-10 FG) in 20 minutes off the bench during his return from a three-game absence due to a toe sprain.