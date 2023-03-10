Johnson (knee) is available for Friday's matchup at Minnesota.

After a handful of Nets players got the night off during Thursday's loss to the Bucks, they'll all be back Friday against the Timberwolves, minus Ben Simmons (knee, back). Johnson is coming off his worst game as a member of the Nets, posting eight points against the Rockets. He's looked good in general, though, averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals after the All-Star break.