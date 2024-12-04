Johnson (ankle) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Johnson was regarded as a game-time decision due to a left ankle sprain, and the 28-year-old will officially return to action after a one-game absence. Johnson has put forth modest production across his last five games, averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while connecting on 41.7 percent of 4.8 threes per game.
