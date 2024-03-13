Johnson (ankle) said he will play Wednesday against the Magic, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson missed the past three games for Brooklyn, but he was carrying a probable tag prior to this update and his ankle has responded well in recent workouts. If he has any restrictions, those will likely be learned a little closer to tipoff.
