Johnson (hamstring) will start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.
Johnson missed the entire preseason schedule due to a hamstring injury and is expected to be limited Wednesday, but he'll still start the contest. Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale are still candidates to see increased roles off the bench while Johnson is limited.
