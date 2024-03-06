Johnson (ankle) is out for Thursday's game versus the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson tried to return to Tuesday's win over the 76ers after spraining his right ankle, but he ultimately finished with just six points in eight minutes. The sharpshooter's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Charlotte, while Lonnie Walker is a candidate for increased usage in Johnson's absence.
