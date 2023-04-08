Johnson is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the 76ers due to right knee injury management, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The Nets will give Johnson some time off ahead of the playoff series against the 76ers. Johnson missed 37 consecutive games earlier in the season with a right knee injury. Since the All-Star break, he's averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes.