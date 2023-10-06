Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game versus the Lakers, Evan Barnes reports.
Johnson suffered a mild left hamstring injury last week that will cause him to miss the team's preseason opener. While it's unclear if the Nets will opt to have Johnson play at all during the preseason, there is no indication that he will miss any regular-season action.
