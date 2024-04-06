Johnson (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson was initially considered doubtful, but the Nets won't risk him, and the forward will miss a game for the fifth time over Brooklyn's last seven contests. He's been playing off the bench in recent weeks, so he's not expected to carry a lot of fantasy upside even when he's available. Johnson's next chance to play will come against the Kings on Sunday.