Johnson (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Jazz, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Johnson will miss his fifth straight game Sunday. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Jan. 10, but there's been no update from the Nets regarding his progress. His next chance to play comes Jan. 14 against the Trail Blazers.
