Johnson will be rested Thursday against the Pacers.
Thursday's game is not part of a back-to-back set, so the timing is interesting. Presumably, Johnson will be back for the rematch against the Pacers on Saturday. With Johnson out of the lineup, guys like Trendon Watford, Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney could be more involved.
More News
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Three dimes away from double-double•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Team-high 23 points in narrow loss•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Fills stat sheet Thursday•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Balanced outing in defeat•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Fades injury report•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Sitting out Saturday•