Johnson (rest) won't play Wednesday against the Clippers, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Johnson returned from a five-game absence Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, finishing with 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block over 27 minutes. He'll be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set, however, as the Nets take a cautious approach with the veteran. Ben Simmons is also resting, while Nic Claxton (hamstring) is questionable.