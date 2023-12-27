Johnson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to right knee injury management, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson had appeared in the Nets' last 22 games, but he'll be one of several key contributors sidelined Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back set. His next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Wizards. Royce O'Neale, Mikal Bridges and Trendon Watford are candidates to see increased run Wednesday, especially if Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) is ruled out.