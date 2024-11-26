Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Golden State, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports. He contributed five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes.
Johnson sustained a right ankle sprain during the first half and attempted to play through it in a depleted frontcourt. However, the 28-year-old forward was ruled out during halftime, meaning Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time the rest of the way.
More News
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Slight regression in win over Kings•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Dominates in best outing of year•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Posts season-high 34 points in win•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Leads way in scoring column•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Steps up with 20 points•