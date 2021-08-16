Thomas went for 36 points (11-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT) in the Nets' MGM Resorts Summer League win over the Spurs on Sunday.

The first-round pick out of LSU continues to turn heads in Las Vegas, as he's already established himself as perhaps the best pure scorer at Summer League. Thomas accounted for more than a third of Brooklyn's point total Sunday -- three days after he torched the Wizards for 31 points, including the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer. On Wednesday against Milwaukee, Thomas posted 22 points on 6-of-14 shooting (7-10 FT) in 30 minutes off the bench. Of course, once the regular season rolls around, Thomas will take a backseat to the Nets' three stars and capable veteran role players, but he's already shown enough in Las Vegas to suggest that he'll have a chance to make an impact as an instant-offense bench piece in Year 1.