Nets' Caris LeVert: Absence to extend through All-Star break
LeVert (knee) will remain out through the All-Star break, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
The Nets have no reason to rush LeVert back and with the All-Star break coming at the end of the week, this should allow him extended time off to make a full recovery. That should mean a Feb. 22 matchup against the Hornets is LeVert's next opportunity to take the court, though his availability likely won't be known until gameday approaches. With LeVert sidelined the next two games, Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe should continue to get big minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...