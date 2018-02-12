LeVert (knee) will remain out through the All-Star break, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

The Nets have no reason to rush LeVert back and with the All-Star break coming at the end of the week, this should allow him extended time off to make a full recovery. That should mean a Feb. 22 matchup against the Hornets is LeVert's next opportunity to take the court, though his availability likely won't be known until gameday approaches. With LeVert sidelined the next two games, Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe should continue to get big minutes on the wing.