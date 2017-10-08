LeVert (ankle) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Knicks, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

After going through a full practice Saturday, LeVert was expected to return for Sunday's contest. The former Michigan standout is coming off an impressive 2016-17 campaign, but he may see a limited role this coming season due to the offseason acquisitions of both Allen Crabbe and DeMarre Carroll. Expect LeVert to be eased back into the team's rotation in his return from the ankle injury.