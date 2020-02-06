LeVert supplied 23 points (8-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 129-88 win over the Warriors.

LeVert logged another strong line, producing a season high assist total and scoring at least 20 for the second straight tilt. Moreover, he didn't need to play many minutes, so LeVert will likely be well-rested heading into Saturday's contest against the Raptors.