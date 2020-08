LeVert recorded 16 points (5-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one block across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.

LeVert's shooting was awful, but he helped get his teammates involved again after going for 15 assists in Game 1. LeVert's passing has been stellar lately, and over his past five appearances, he's averaging 11.0 assists to just 3.6 turnovers. However, he's shooting just 10-for-36 in the series and has yet to make a three-pointer.