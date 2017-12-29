LeVert (hip) will play Friday against the Heat, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.

LeVert carried a questionable designation into Friday due to a hip pointer, but after going through a pregame workout he's been cleared to take the floor. LeVert is averaging more than 28 minutes per game in December, and he's coming off of a 22-point, seven-assists, six-rebound effort in Wednesday's loss to New Orleans.