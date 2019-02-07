LeVert (foot) is available to play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

LeVert has been sidelined since the middle of November when he suffered a dislocated right foot, and after it looked like the breakout guard would be held out for majority of the season, he'll now officially make his return prior to the All-Star break. LeVert recently practiced with the G League's Long Island Nets earlier this week, and he looks to have been cleared of the injury. Given the length of his absence, however, it will probably be a while before LeVert is back to playing a full dose of minutes, but the Nets will happily welcome back the guy who was their top scorer before the injury happened, averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.