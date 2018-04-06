LeVert tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Thursday's 119-111 win at Milwaukee.

Coming off a four-point outing, LeVert was able to reach double figures for the fourth time in five games as he was also able to record a mark in each major statistical category Thursday. Currently, the former Michigan guard is averaging a fine 12.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 69 games played during his second NBA season.