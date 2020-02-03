Nets' Caris LeVert: Back in starting five
LeVert will start Monday's game against the Suns, Nets reporter Mike Mazzeo reports.
It'll be LeVert's first start since returning from injury, and he'll slide in at shooting guard in place of Garrett Temple. Spencer Dinwiddie will also get the nod in place of the injured Kyrie Irving, as anticipated.
