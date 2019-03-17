Nets' Caris LeVert: Back in starting lineup
LeVert will start Saturday's game against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With usual starter Allen Crabbe (knee) out, coach Kenny Atkinson will opt to throw LeVert in the starting five. Across 21 previous starts this season, he's averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.4 minutes.
