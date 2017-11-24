LeVert poured in 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 127-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 2016 first-round pick continues to serve as a viable source of scoring on the second unit, posting double-digit point totals for the fourth time in the last five games. LeVert shot a blistering 83.3 percent from the floor Friday, his second game over 80 percent in the last five. He's seeing a consistent minutes load as well, which when combined with his solid scoring and rebounding, renders him an appealing option in deeper season-long formats and daily contests.