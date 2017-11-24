Nets' Caris LeVert: Bench-leading point total in loss
LeVert poured in 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 127-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The 2016 first-round pick continues to serve as a viable source of scoring on the second unit, posting double-digit point totals for the fourth time in the last five games. LeVert shot a blistering 83.3 percent from the floor Friday, his second game over 80 percent in the last five. He's seeing a consistent minutes load as well, which when combined with his solid scoring and rebounding, renders him an appealing option in deeper season-long formats and daily contests.
More News
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Eight-point tally off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Will move to bench role Monday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Fills up box score in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Starting at shooting guard Sunday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Active for Sunday's exhibition•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Practices Saturday, probable Sunday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...