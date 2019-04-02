LeVert scored 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 131-121 loss to the Bucks.

Unusually, all four boards came on the offensive glass for LeVert, who was in attack mode from the jump. After struggling with his shot and his role through most of February and March, the 24-year-old seems to be getting comfortable on the second unit just in time for the Nets' playoff push, averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 27.8 minutes over the last four games.