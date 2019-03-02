LeVert supplied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 123-112 loss to the Hornets.

LeVert bounced back following Wednesday's scoreless performance against the Wizards to fill up the box score across almost every category. The 24-year-old wing has been inconsistent across his first eight games back in the lineup following a lengthy absence, and he'll look to string together a second straight solid showing for the first time since rejoining the rotation in Saturday's matchup with the Heat.