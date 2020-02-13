LeVert amassed 20 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 win over the Raptors.

LeVert scored at least 20 for the fourth time in the last five tilts, and he swiped a season high steal total as well. Kyrie Irving (ankle) may be ready to rejoin the lineup following the All-Star break, so those considering LeVert in daily formats will once again want to keep tabs on Irving's status heading into Brooklyn's Feb. 20 matchup versus the 76ers.