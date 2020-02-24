LeVert accumulated 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six steals, three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 victory over the Hornets.

LeVert was a strong factor in the Nets' dominating defensive performance, as he accumulated a career-high six steals. Saturday also marked the eighth time in LeVert's four-year career that he's posted at least 15 points and three steals, with the Nets having a 5-3 record in those contests.