LeVert (thumb) will be available to play Saturday against the Raptors, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

LeVert missed seven weeks while recovering from thumb surgery. In the nine games prior to suffering the injury, he was averaging career highs in minutes (31.6), points (16.8) and rebounds (5.0) per game. How gradually he's eased back into a full workload remains to be seen.

