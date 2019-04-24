LeVert racked up 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and a steal over 31 minutes Tuesday against Philadelphia.

LeVert pieced together a solid final line, but it wasn't nearly enough to prevent the Sixers from closing out the series with an impressive 122-100 victory. He was a solid source of production throughout the postseason, averaging 21 points over five contests.