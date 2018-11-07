Nets' Caris LeVert: Continues amazing start to the season
LeVert had 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 victory over the Suns.
LeVert was dominant again Tuesday, finishing with a game-high 26 points in the 22 point victory. LeVert was talked about during the pre-season as a potential breakout candidate and thus far, he has exceeded all expectations. He has quickly become the primary focus on the offensive end whilst demonstrating the ability to contribute in multiple areas on any given night. The Nets will travel to Denver on Friday, providing LeVert with another opportunity to prove his wares against a more highly fancied opponent.
More News
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Drops team-high 29 in loss to Rockets•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Puts up 23 points in loss•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Scores 19 in loss to Pacers•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Leads Nets to victory•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Drops game-high 27 in Opening Night loss•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Set to start season opener•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.