LeVert had 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 victory over the Suns.

LeVert was dominant again Tuesday, finishing with a game-high 26 points in the 22 point victory. LeVert was talked about during the pre-season as a potential breakout candidate and thus far, he has exceeded all expectations. He has quickly become the primary focus on the offensive end whilst demonstrating the ability to contribute in multiple areas on any given night. The Nets will travel to Denver on Friday, providing LeVert with another opportunity to prove his wares against a more highly fancied opponent.