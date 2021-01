LeVert scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with six assists and five rebounds across 26 minutes in a 122-116 win over Denver on Tuesday.

LeVert led the Nets in scoring in the first half, shooting 7-for-11 from the field to net 18 points at halftime. The guard was quiet in the second half, attempting four shots to add just two points to his total. LeVert will continue to play a big role in Brooklyn's offense as Kyrie Irving (personal) continues to miss games in the near future.