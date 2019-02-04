The Nets are optimistic LeVert (foot) can return prior to the All-Star break, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

LeVert has been sidelined since mid-November with a dislocated right foot, but he finally appears to be nearing a return. The 24-year-old recently started taking shots and reportedly is close to returning to five-on-five practice, which is the final hurdle in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like LeVert could rejoin the team's lineup within the next week or so, though he would likely be facing an initial minutes restriction.