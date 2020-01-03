Nets' Caris LeVert: Deemed probable
LeVert (thumb) is officially probable to make his return during Saturday's matchup against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert has been sidelined since Nov. 10 after undergoing right thumb surgery. His return will be welcome for the Nets, who have been leaning heavily on Spencer Dinwiddie as a playmaker in Kyrie Irving's (shoulder) absence. It's possible LeVert will be on a minutes limit until he gets his legs back under him. More information could emerge following Saturday's morning shootaround or after pre-game activities.
