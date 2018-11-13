LeVert was diagnosed with a dislocated right foot and is expected to make a return this season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is great news for LeVert considering how gruesome the injury initially looked, and the lack of surgery will make for a much faster rehab process for the shooting guard. It's still an unfortunate circumstance for LeVert, who was in the midst of having a breakout season with the Nets. The team will likely have an update on his timetable shortly, but for now, Allen Crabbe and DeMarre Carroll should both be in line for extended roles on the wing in LeVert's absence.