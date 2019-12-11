Nets' Caris LeVert: Doing non-contact work
LeVert (thumb) is participating in non-contact work, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
LeVert was originally handed a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb in November. While LeVert is approaching the short end of that timeline, he still hasn't been cleared for contact work, suggesting a return before next week seems unlikely.
