Nets' Caris LeVert: Double-digit scoring total off bench
LeVert finished with 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Sixers.
LeVert was one of two double-digit point scorers on the second unit, the fourth straight game in which he's hit that benchmark. The 23-year-old did take an unusually low number of shot attempts, as he'd put up no less than nine tries and as many as 19 in the prior six contests. LeVert has shown improvement across the stat sheet this season, and the 12.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals he was averaging prior to Sunday's game have helped keep his fantasy value solid across most formats throughout the majority of the campaign.
