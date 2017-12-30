LeVert had 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal in just 23 minutes during Friday's 111-87 victory over Miami.

LeVert handed out a career-best 11 assists in the easy victory while collecting his second double-double of the season. He continues to demonstrate his ball handling abilities on a nightly basis and has clearly benefited from the injury to D'Angelo Russell. He also receives minutes in the wing positions giving him some nice versatility even when Russell makes his return.