LeVert had 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 100-95 victory over Oklahoma City.

LeVert was magnificent against the Thunder, finishing with career-highs in both points and assists. He has been trending up over the past few weeks, and looks like someone who is worth a look in most league formats. He will likely take a hit once D'Angelo Russell (knee) returns, but the Nets are in no hurry to rush him back.