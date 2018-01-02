LeVert is dealing with a left groin strain and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.

This is the first we're hearing of LeVert's groin strain, so he likely picked it up during Monday's tilt with the Magic. The Nets aren't expecting LeVert to play Wednesday, which would make Saturday's game against the Celtics his next shot to take the court. With LeVert likely out, and DeMarre Carroll (rib) questionable, the Nets could be quite thin on the wing, meaning big minutes potentially going to guys like Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris. Look for another update on LeVert following the team's morning shootaround.