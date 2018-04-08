LeVert is dealing with right foot tendinitis and is considered doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Considering tendinitis needs periods of time off for rest in order to heal, it wouldn't be surprising if LeVert ultimately missed the final two games of the season. That said, continue to monitor his status for now and a final confirmation on his availability should come after Monday's morning shootaround. With DeMarre Carroll (hip) already ruled out, the Nets are going to be short-handed on the wing, which should mean big minutes for the likes of Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris.