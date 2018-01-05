Nets' Caris LeVert: Doubtful Saturday vs. Boston
LeVert (groin) is doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert missed Wednesday's game against the Wolves while nursing a left groin strain, which will probably keep him out of Saturday's contest as well. More information on his status will likely be released following the team's morning shootaround that day. If he's held out again, Spencer Dinwiddie, Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris are candidates that could see extra run.
