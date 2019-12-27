LeVert (thumb) will travel with the Nets for their upcoming three-game road trip but is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

According to coach Kenny Atkinson, LeVert needs to participate in a few more practices before being cleared to play, but all signs are pointing to LeVert's return occurring in the near future. He's been sidelined since Nov. 12 due to surgery on his right thumb.