Nets' Caris LeVert: Doubtful Saturday
LeVert (thumb) will travel with the Nets for their upcoming three-game road trip but is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
According to coach Kenny Atkinson, LeVert needs to participate in a few more practices before being cleared to play, but all signs are pointing to LeVert's return occurring in the near future. He's been sidelined since Nov. 12 due to surgery on his right thumb.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.