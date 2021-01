LeVert finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, and four boards in 36 minutes of a 129-116 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

LeVert made the most of his third consecutive start, scoring at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game while recording his 22nd assist in his last three games. It's unclear how long Kyrie Irving (personal) will remain out, but as long as he is, LeVert will be the primary minutes benefactor. He'll face the Nuggets on Tuesday.