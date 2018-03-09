Nets' Caris LeVert: Drops 22 points off bench in win
LeVert contributed 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during a 125-111 win over the Hornets on Thursday.
LeVert was great off the bench in the win, as he scored at least 20 points for the second time in the last three games. The eight assists also marked his best total since Jan. 13. LeVert has posted strong averages over the last five games, at 16.6 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch.
