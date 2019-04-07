Nets' Caris LeVert: Drops 24 on Bucks in win
LeVert totaled 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in the Nets' win over the Bucks on Saturday.
LeVert had a big scoring night in Saturday's win, going for 24 points and nailing four triples. LeVert is capable of productive games such as this one, but he has a rock-bottom floor as well. Over his prior six games, LeVert finished with two games of three points or less.
