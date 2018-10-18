Nets' Caris LeVert: Drops game-high 27 in Opening Night loss
LeVert scored a game-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Pistons.
Getting the start for a Nets squad hit hard by injuries to begin the season, the 24-year-old did his best to keep the Nets in the game but ultimately fell short. LeVert saw his minutes and production jump last season in his second NBA campaign, but even when Brooklyn's roster is back to 100 percent, he seems likely to take on an even bigger role in 2018-19.
