Nets' Caris LeVert: Drops team-high 29 in loss to Rockets
LeVert scored 29 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Rockets.
It's the fifth time in nine games LeVert has topped 20 points, while it was also the third straight game in which he recorded multiple steals. The 24-year-old's scoring has been a little erratic, but his contributions in other categories have made him a remarkably solid fantasy asset through the early part of the season.
