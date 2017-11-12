LeVert totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Jazz.

LeVert saw Allen Crabbe draw another start at two-guard, but he actually outpaced the latter on the scoreboard. The 2016 first-round pick has provided solid production across the stat sheet this season, but head coach Kenny Atkinson appears intent on rotation he and Crabbe out of the starting lineup for the time being. LeVert is still seeing solid minutes irrespective of his spot on the depth chart, so he retains fantasy value in all formats.